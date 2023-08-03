Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 896; Last week: 832
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 422 pounds, $245; 501 pounds $244; 593 pounds $236; 626 pounds $261 value added; 735 pounds $ 205; 717 pounds $255 value added; 827 pounds $215; 829 pounds $227.50 value added; 965 pounds $185; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 445 pounds $210; 499 pounds $215; 582 pounds $210; 660 pounds; 660 pounds $180; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 590 pounds $175; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 290 pounds $219; 378-391 pounds $219.50-$225; 445 pounds $224; 475 pounds $214; 508-518 pounds $208.50-$217; 550-598 pounds $218-$219; 633 pounds $203; 695 pounds $206; 765 pounds $196; 1005 pounds $144; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 444 pounds $200; 553-580 pounds $196-$203; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 250 pounds $195; 480 pounds $172.50; 650-685 pounds $161-$180; 735-742 pounds $174-$181.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 300 pounds $256; 390 pounds $249.50; 433 pounds $244.50; 507-515 pounds $ 222-$240; 589 pounds $229; 622-647 pounds $212-$215; 765 pounds $184; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 355 pounds $218; 453-495 pounds $200-$215; 561 pounds $197; 652-660 pounds $180-$191; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 319 pounds $205; 370 pounds $167.50; 435 pounds $158; 455 pounds $180; 749 pounds $176; 820-835 pounds $162.50-$165.
Slaughter Cattle: (Select and Choice 1-2), 1105 pounds $138; 1400 pounds $105 average; 1405-1545 pounds $108-$126.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1290 pounds $93-$105 average; 965-1655 pounds $106-$129.50. high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 760-1255 pounds $90-$105 average; 805-1230 pounds $106-$120.50 high; 715-1180 pounds $80-$89.50 low; 655-885 pounds $52.50-$76 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1235-1840 pounds $124-$129 average; 1115-1815 pounds $131-$138 high; 1125 pounds $117 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 805-882 pounds $1075-$1135; 2-4 years old 1215 pounds $1400; 2-4 years old 835-990 pounds $1050-$1275; 2-4 years old 850 pounds $1135; 2-4 years old 910 pounds $1300; 2-8 years old 1145 pounds $1235; 2-8 years old 700 pounds $800; 5-8 years old 985 pounds $1150; 5-8 years old 926 pounds $1125; 5-8 years old 815-1275 pounds $785-$1500; 5-8 years old 1280-1345 pounds $1385-$1425; less than 8 years old 830 pounds $810; less than 8 years old 1090 pounds $1160; less than 8 years old 850-1285 pounds $1010-$1300; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 770-785 pounds $1100; over 2 years old 705-1005 pounds $1110- $1325; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 825-1120 pounds $1400-$1900; 5-8 years old 785-1120 pounds $1075-$1475; less than 8 years old 930-1100 pounds $1075-$1235; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1010-1165 pounds $1485-$2010; less than 8 years old 1275-1405 pounds $1485-$1710; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1190 pounds $1400-$1985; 2-8 years old 1235-1245 pounds $1525-$1535