Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 682; Last week: 758
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 4 head 275-285 pounds $91-$97; 1 head 325 pounds $86; 7 head 358-368 pounds $90-$96; 5 head 443 pounds $97; 5 head 515-518 pounds. $84-$94; 1 head 775 pounds $84; 1 head 840 pounds $84; 1 head 895 pounds $84; 4 head 948 pounds $89.50; 4 head 1176 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 1 head 380 pounds $80; 1 head 430 pounds $76; 5 head 500-535 pounds $73.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 13 head 1490-1820 pounds $53-$56 average; 20 head 1460-1780 pounds $57-$62 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 67 head 1115-1470 pounds $47-$56 average; 21 head 1120-1410 pounds $57-$66 high; 11 head 1115-1470 pounds $38-$46 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent) 26 head 770-1260 pounds $37-$46 average; 12 head 910-1085 pounds $47-$52 high; 15 head 740-1210 pounds $27-$36 low; Bulls (1-2), 13 head 1170-2160 pounds $78-$87 average; 13 head 1560-2065 pounds $89-$103 high; 1175-2280 pounds $67-$77 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 3 head $1500-$1850; Approved 2 head $1300-$1350; Medium 1 head $1275; Common 2 head $975; Common 1 head $650 jersey; Bred Heifers, Approved 3 head $925-$975; Medium 1 head $775; Medium 2 head $775-$850; Common 1 head $725; Springer Heifers, Approved 4 head $1125-$1225; Medium 4 head $900-$1025; Common 2 head $700-$800; Open Heifers, Supreme 4 head 850 pounds $850; Approved 2 head 325 pounds $235 jersey; Approved 1 head 425 pounds $310; Approved 1 head 550 pounds $425; Medium 5 head 230 pounds $140-$160; Medium 1 head 325 pounds $150; Medium 3 head 650 pounds $475; Baby Bull Calves, 48 head $20-$80; 4 head $130-$170 beef cross; 12 head $80-$130 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves, 10 head $20-$120; 2 head $130-$140 beef cross; 5 head $80-$110 crossbred; 3 head $40-$60 jersey.
