Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 726; Last week: 754
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 235-237 pounds $85-$93; 260-283 pounds $85-$93; 427-435 pounds $85-$93; 455-475 pounds $86-$91; 543 pounds $86; 630 pounds $93; 698 pounds $98; 740 pounds $88; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 298 pounds $83; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 340 pounds $150; 722 pounds $112; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 405 pounds $111; 470 pounds $110; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 615 pounds $117.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1420-1770 pounds $55-$64 average; 1400-2085 pounds $65-$74 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1080-1400 pounds $55-$64 average; 1065-1530 pounds $65-$74; 1100-1400 pounds $46-$54 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 735-1250 pounds $45-$54 average; 975-1080 pounds $55-$62 high; 715-1055 pounds $40-$44 low; Bulls (1-2), 1370-2205 pounds $91-$102 average 1600-2115 pounds $103-$110 high; 1280-2225 pounds $77-$90 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 2 head $1500-$1525; Approved 14 head $1300-$1475; Medium 6 head $1100-$1275; Common 5 head $1000-$1075; Common 1 head $775 crossbred; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $775; Medium 1 head $825; Medium 2 head $900-$950; Common 2 head $560-$750; Common 1 head $650 jersey; Common 1 head $725; Springer Heifers, Common 3 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 325 pounds $260; Approved 5 head 575 pounds $410; Approved 1 head 625 pounds $550; Baby Bull Calves, 87 head $5-$80; 8 head $140-$240 beef cross; 11 head $50-$110 crossbred; 22 head $5-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 6 head $10-$60; 5 head $150-$190 beef cross; 10 head $40-$120 crossbred.
