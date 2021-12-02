Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 471; Last reported (Nov. 23): 757
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 769 pounds $94.50; 830 pounds $98.75.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1395-1740 pounds $48-$56 average; 1475-1700 pounds $58-$64 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1395 pounds 46-$56 average; 1095-1415 pounds $57-$64 high; 1145-1355 pounds $41-$45 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 770-1065 pounds $38-$47 average; 830-1035 pounds $49-$55 high; 745-1070 pounds $30-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 1685-2105 pounds $84-$91 average; 1765-1940 pounds $95-$97 high; 1550-1775 pounds $74-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 6 head $1600-$1800; Approved 4 head $1325-$1375; Medium 2 head $1200-$1250; Common 21 head $700-$1075; Common 2 head $650-$700 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $825; Common 1 head $725; Springer Heifers, Medium 4 head $875-$1075; Common 3 head $750-$850; Baby Bull Calves, 15 head $20-$80; 5 head $170-$260 beef cross; 2 head $90-$110 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves, 6 head $20-$70; 2 head $180-$220 beef cross; 2 head $90-$110 crossbred; 1 head $100 jersey.