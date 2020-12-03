Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 642; Last week: 891
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 1 head 355 pounds $127; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 1 head 270 pounds $83; 1 head 340 pounds $89; 2 head 460 pounds $86; 3 head 590 pounds $84; 1 head 628 pounds $85; 3 head 970 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 3 head 335-340 pounds $75-$78; 1 head 350 pounds $73.
Slaughter Cattle: Breaker (75-80 percent), 25 head 1455-1870 pounds $47-$55 average; 14 head 1465-1935 pounds $56-$60 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 48 head 1095-1465 pounds $46-$55 average; 18 head 1115-1475 pounds $57-$62 high; 20 head 1115-1520 pounds $37-$45 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 26 head 860-1190 pounds $36-$45 average; 8 head 965-1060 pounds $46-$57 high; 6 head 870-1235 pounds $26-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 18 head 1455-2285 pounds $82-$89 average; 9 head 1720-2170 pounds $90-$102 high; 4 head 1420-1565 pounds $74-$78 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 9 head $1650-$1875; Approved 1 head $1425; Medium 2 head $1100-$1225; Common 5 head $725-$975; Common 1 head $725 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 5 head $1100-$1200; Medium 11 head $875-$1075; Common 7 head $700-$800; Open Heifers, Approved 3 head 350 pounds $250; Approved 4 head 450 pounds $375; Medium 1 head 350 pounds $200; Medium 1 head 475 pounds $300; Medium 11 head 500-575 pounds $300-$375; Medium 3 head 750 pounds $575; Common 3 head 525-575 pounds $210-$260; Common 2 head 650-675 pounds $325-$350; Common 2 head 725-750 pounds $400-$410; Baby Bull Calves, 19 head $10-$70; 6 head $120-$210 beef cross; 6 head $90-$110 crossbred; 1 head $30-jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 9 head $25-$70; 7 head $110-$150 beef cross; 3 head $50-$90 crossbred.
