Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 616; Last week: 849
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 245 pounds $182.50; 378 pounds $182.50; 450-483 pounds $173-$177.50; 520-530 pounds $161-$168.50; 580 pounds $169; 600-623 pounds $158-$164; 680 pounds $144; 734 pounds $142.50-$145; 856 pounds $144.35 value added; 903 pounds. $131.50; 1004 pounds $127; 1126 pounds $121; Steers (Large 1), 465 pounds $137.50; Steers (Large 2), 295 pounds $169; 415 pounds $160; 535 pounds $145; 1200 pounds $90; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 290 pounds $160; 359-381 pounds $157-$167.50; 432 pounds $156; 461-472 pounds $151-$160; 512 pounds $155; 563-580 pounds $137-$147; 600-629 pounds $133-$140; 655-695 pounds $121.50-$130; 725-738 pounds $119-$126; 841 pounds $118; 885 pounds $111; 988 pounds $113; Heifers (Large 2), 295 pounds. $137; 375 pounds $146; 543 pounds $139; 615 pounds $120; 695 pounds $94; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 290 pounds $180; 300-301 pounds $164-$170; 385 pounds $160; 367 pounds $180 fancy; 437 pounds $168; 451-473 pounds $154-$156; 535 pounds $164; 550-557 pounds $145-$147; 621 pounds $154; 654-675 pounds $145-$153; 715 pounds $126; 755 pounds $125; 910-930 pounds $100-$108; 1035 pounds $100; 1055 pounds $96; 1100 pounds $85; Bulls (Large 2), 385 pounds $152.50; 500-544 pounds $141-$145; 590 pounds $140; 615 pounds $139.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1265-1610 pounds $74-$84.50 average; 1375-1870 pounds $85-$86 high; Cows (Boners 80-85 percent), 1010-1380 pounds $75-$87 average; 1035-1345 pounds $88-$94.50 high; 900-1255 pounds $60.50-$74.50 low; 1140 pounds $52.50 very low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 845-1035 pounds $67-$77.50 average; 815-1110 pounds $60.50-$63.50 low; 700-1050 pounds $50-$58.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1370-1660 pounds $105-$111 average; 1520-2210 pounds $113-$120.50 high.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), over 2 years old, 742 pounds $775; 2-4 years old 870 pounds $675; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 870 pounds $860; 2-8 years old 895-1180 pounds $775-$1035; 2-8 years old 1400 pounds $1275; 2-8 years old 905-1235 pounds $635-$1200; 5-8 years old 1590 pounds $1300; 5-8 years old 1020 pounds $725; 5-8 years old 1492 pounds $1250; 5-8 years old 1255 pounds $1085; less than 5 years old, 1070 pounds $985; less than 5 years old 1285 pounds $1025; less than 5 years old 1630 pounds $1125; less than 5 years old 995 pounds $725; less than 8 years old 1165 pounds $750; less than 8 years old 1005-1130 pounds $650-$725; less than 8 years old 960 pounds $700; less than 8 years old 1155-1445 pounds $900-$1300; less than 8 years old 825-1330 pounds $560-$1100; less than 8 years old 1010-1515 pounds $500-$1260; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 885 pounds $600; less than 8 years old 875 pounds $600; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 740 pounds $600; over 2 years old 720-965 pounds $700-$835; over 2 years old 765 pounds $710; 2-4 years old 800 pounds $950; 2-4 years old 900 pounds 785; over 2 years old 610 pounds $475; 2-4 years old 820 pounds $550; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1230 pounds $1175; 2-8 years old 1235 pounds $1150; 5-8 years old 965-1095 pounds $1000-$1210; less than 5 years old 1000 pounds $1000; less than 8 years old 1100-1430 pounds $900-$1260; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1375 pounds $1375; 2-8 years old 1105-1500 pounds $1175-$1350; 5-8 years old 1435 pounds $1475; less than 8 years old 1200-1575 pounds $1100-$1400; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 735 pounds $975; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1150 pounds $1100; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 2-4 years old 1225 pounds $1400.