Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 644; Last week: 740
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 370-392 pounds $70-$78; 455 pounds $75; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 310 pounds $109; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 285 pounds $134.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1420-1945 pounds $47-$55 average; 1475-1575 pounds $56-$59 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1460 pounds $49.18 average; 1100-1435 pounds $56-$59 high; 1105-1555 pounds $38-$44 low; Cows (Lean 85-9 percent), 860-1090 pounds $36-$45 average; 910-1060 pounds $47-$52 high; 840-1275 pounds $26-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 1365-2095 pounds $72-$80 average; 1515-2200 pounds $81-$87 high; 1020-1715 pounds $59-$69 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1350; Common 2 head $950-$1050; Common 1 head $500 jersey; Springer Heifers, Supreme 4 head $1350-$1525; Approved 10 head $1175-$1300; Medium 8 head $1000-$1125; Common 5 head $700-$825; Open Heifers: Approved 2 head 350 pounds $260; Approved 3 head 425 pounds $350; Approved 3 head 525 pounds $460; Approved 2 head 650 pounds $560; Medium 5 head 250 pounds $170; Medium 1 head 375 pounds $200; Medium 3 head 450 pounds $240; Common 9 head 325-350 pounds $170-$180; Common 2 head 500 pounds $200-4210; Baby Bull Calves: 44 head $10-$50; 9 head $170-$240 beef cross; 1 head $40 brown swiss; 7 head $70-$120 crossbred; 2 head $10-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves:9 head $10-$60; 6 head $120-$200 beef cross; 4 head $40-$110 crossbred; 1 head $40 jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.