Mammoth Cave Dairy
Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 673; Last week: 673
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 275 pounds $73.
Slaughter Cattle: (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1500-1745 pounds $49.55 average; 5 head 1505-2070 pounds $54-$59 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1485 pounds $43-$53 average; 1170-1470 pounds $54-$68 high; 1100-1455 pounds $35-$42 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent) 865-1100 pounds $33-$42 average; 910-1085 pounds $43-$48 high; 780-1290 pounds $24-$30 low; Bulls (1-2), 1250-2105 pounds $71-$79 average; 1550-2065 pounds $80-$89 high; 1050-1495 pounds $59-$68 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 7 head $1400-$1675; Approved 3 head $1325-$1375; Medium 2 head $1075-$1150; Common 6 head $650-$975; Common 1 head $500 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $825-$850; Common 1 head $800; Common 2 head $700-$800; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1375; Approved 2 head $1275; Medium 5 head $900-$1000; Common 6 head $650-$825; Open Heifers, Medium 3 head $300-350 pounds $150-$200; Medium 2 head 475 pounds $300; Medium 3 head 675 pounds $435; Medium 3 head 725 pounds $460; Common 1 head 300 pounds $150; Baby Bull Calves, 39 head $5-$80; 8 head $110-$150 beef cross; 2 head $10-$30 brown swiss; 10 head $40-$90 crossbred; 7 head $5-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 11 head $5-$50; 4 head $80-$100 beef cross; 4 head $20-$50 jersey.
