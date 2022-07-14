Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1623; Last reported (June 27): 1,174
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2). 430 pounds $143; 452-485 pounds $161-$175; 517 pounds $162; 568-586 pounds $151-$165; 605-645 pounds $143-$157; 640 pounds $173 value added; 660-670 pounds $138-$140; 717 pounds $144; 755-760 pounds $149-$152; 820 pounds $152.50; 864 pounds $154; 1010 pounds $132; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 461 pounds $144; 525-540 pounds $143-$144; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 387 pounds $115; 430 pounds $125; 480 pounds $126; 1022 pounds $95; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 284 pounds $144; 359-368 pounds $144-$150; 450-459 pounds $146-$159; 522-546 pounds $140-$153; 579-596 pounds $138.50-$147.50; 603-648 pounds $113.50-$124; 650-696 pounds $133-$144.50; 725-732 pounds $117.50-$124; 785 pounds $120; 800 pounds $115; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 379 pounds $126; 454 pounds $132.50; 551 pounds $125; 670 pounds $120; 703 pounds $112.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 215 pounds $181.50; 270-280 pounds $175-$181.50’ 270-280 pounds $175-$181.50; 354-368 pounds $168-$169; 457 pounds $157; 518-520 pounds $141-$155.25; 576-597 pounds $138-$147; 645 pounds $125; 661-663 pounds $133.50-$140.50; 739-741 pounds $125-$127; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 299 pounds $161; 375 pounds $154; 453-457 pounds $134-$137; 560 pounds $130.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1400-1535 pounds $82-$88 average; 1310-1775 pounds $89-$99.50 high; 1400-1720 pounds $78-$80 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 905-1461 pounds $82-$89 average; 1005-1450 pounds $90-$106 high; 1010-1370 pounds $73-$81 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 805-1175 pounds $61.50-$69.50 average; 785-1233 pounds $71-$82 high; 725-1040 pounds $51-$59 low; Bulls (1-2), 1035-1810 pounds $109-$120 average; 1570-2155 pounds $122-$138.50 high; 1140-1385 pounds $100.50-$107 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 815-1050 pounds $610-$950; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 805-1135 pounds $775-$985; 2-4 years old 940-1640 pounds $810-$1460; 2-4 years old 1025-1527 pounds $1025-$1325; 2-8 years old 1035-1150 pounds $850; 2-8 years old 1098 pounds $1075; 2-8 years old 1010-1705 pounds $925-$1510; 2-8 years old 1265 pounds $1100; 5-8 years old 1055-1461 pounds $800-$1225; 5-8 years old 1055-1461 pounds $800-$1225; 5-8 years old 1098-1460 pounds $875-$1285; less than 5 years old 1285 pounds $985; less than 8 years old 1198-1830 pounds $925-$1625; less than 8 years old 1055-1255 pounds $835-$985; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1035-1530 pounds $1150-$1925; 2-8 years old 1420 pounds $1625; 5-8 years old 1410-1480 pounds $1175-$1700; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1195 pounds $1575; 2-8 years old 1430 pounds $1225; Cow-Calf Pairs with over 150 pound calf, less than 8 years old 955 pounds $750; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 2-3 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 930 pounds $925; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1340 pounds $2350; 2-4 years old 1255-1590 pounds $1200-$2050.