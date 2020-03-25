Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 805; Last week: 757
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 398 pounds $114; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 245 pounds $93; 285-288 pounds $88-$95; 314 pounds $95; 440 pounds $91; 493 pounds $79; 512 pounds $89; 588 pounds $87.50; 865-874 pounds $84.51; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 260 pounds $129; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 225 pounds $119; 310 pounds $114; 528 pounds $96; 440 pounds $143; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 350 pounds $138; 415 pounds $129.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1465-1795 pounds $64-$74 average; 1485-1665 pounds $75-$79 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1105-1460 pounds $64-$73 average; 1115-1480 pounds $74-$83 high; 1110-1515 pounds $50-$63 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 830-1095 pounds $54-$63 average; 895-1100 pounds $64-$72 high; 740-1270 pounds $41-$53 low; Bulls (1-2), 1605-2465 pounds $94-$106 average; 1595-2190 pounds $107-$117 high; 1170-1665 pounds $82-$90 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 2 head $1400-$1475; Medium 1 head $1225; Common 3 head $975-$1000; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $585.
