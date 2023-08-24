Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 772; Last week: 1,433
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 444 pounds $244; 522 pounds $247; 515 pounds $260 value added; 570 pounds $239; 650 pounds $220; 730 pounds $210; 1110 pounds $178; 1180 pounds $178; 1180 pounds $178; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 513 pounds $219; 620 pounds $211; 685 pounds $204; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2) 293 pounds $242.50; 373 pounds $229; 440-449 pounds $214.50-$225.50; 473 pounds $242; 524 pounds $229; 580-589 pounds $240-$241.50; 659 pounds $220; 850 pounds $172; 1120 pounds $165; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 293 pounds $242.50; 373 pounds $229; 440-449 pounds $214.50-$225.50; 473 pounds $242; 524 pounds $229; 580-589 pounds $240-$241.50; 659 pounds $220; 850 pounds $172; 1120 pounds $165; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 205 pounds $214.50; 305-340 pounds $202.50-$215; 367-390 pounds $207-$210; 430 pounds $203; 505 pounds $210-$215; 560-595 pounds $210-$217; 660-680 pounds $189-$200; 770 pounds $164; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 475 pounds $197.50; 665 pounds $162; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 289 pounds $257; 375 pounds $246; 453 pounds $232; 517 pounds $236; 596 pounds $217; 674 pounds $201; 725 pounds $174; 760 pounds $179; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 366-385 pounds $205-$212; 451-475 pounds $200-$210; 520 pounds $202; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 536 pounds $179; 582 pounds $175; 642 pounds $167.50; 665 pounds $169; 780 pounds $154.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1285-1750 pounds $100-$107 average; 1390-2035 pounds $108-$115 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1075-1450 pounds $98-$106.50 average; 1060-1400 pounds $107-$122.50 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 745-1750 pounds $90-$103 average; 860-1490 pounds $104-$117 high; 805-1240 pounds $80-$89 low; 735-1065 pounds $72-$79.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1070-2160 pounds $119-$126 average; 1350-2055 pounds $129-$134 high; 1010-1290 pounds $103.50-$114.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1130 pounds $1285; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1110 pounds $1300; 2-4 years old 935-1215 pounds $1185-$1350; 2-4 years old 1055-1335 pounds $1285-$1700; 2-8 years old 1050-1400 pounds $1325-$1700; 2-8 years old 1090-1495 pounds $1100-$1575; 5-8 years old 915-1165 pounds $910-$1125; 5-8 years old 840-1440 pounds $1350-$1500; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), less than 8 years old 880 pounds $950; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1127 pounds $1400; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1092 pounds $1525; 2-8 years old 1135-1205 pounds $1200-$1275; 5-8 years old 1207 pounds $1500; less than 8 years old 950 pounds $825; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 955 pounds $1510; 5-8 years old 1320 pounds $1685; less than 5 years old 1010 pounds $960; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf) less than 8 years old 1363 pounds $1550; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 710 pounds $900; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 970-1225 pounds $1075-$1585; 2-4 years old 1245-1270 pounds $1535-$1575.