Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1,181; Last week: 893
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 438 pounds $185; 493 pounds $179; 521-534 pounds $175-$180; 563-584 pounds $157-$166; 620-623 pounds $159-$160; 628 pounds $161.50; 743 pounds $140; 719 pounds $152.75; 760-761 pounds $140-$144; 870-893 pounds $135.50-$140; 945 pounds $132; 903 pounds $147.75; 1025 pounds $129; 1139 pounds $129.85; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 620 pounds $145; 695 pounds; Steers (Large 2), 280 pounds $180; 460-490 pounds $170-$175; 518 pounds $170; 597 pounds $154; 609-625 pounds $151.50-$152; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 212 pounds $88; 313 pounds $83; 385 pounds $72; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 287 pounds $149; 345 pounds $141; 364-375 pounds $139-$151; 384 pounds $150; 430-445 pounds $146-$150.50; 464-485 pounds $142-$150; 504-543 pounds $138-$146; 560-592 pounds $131-$141; 566 pounds $142; 629-634 pounds $130-$132.50; 650 pounds $126; 655 pounds $144; 738 pounds $127; 766-780 pounds $115; 800 pounds $129.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 645 pounds $90; 780 pounds $81; Heifers (Large 2), 235 pounds $132.50; 293 pounds $135; 530 pounds $126; 580-582 pounds $117-$122.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 293 pounds $199; 330 pounds $175; 370-379 pounds $182-$187; 437 pounds $166; 450-470 pounds $157-$169; 516 pounds $164; 550 pounds $165; 640 pounds $128.50; 602 pounds $142; 687 pounds $128.50; 718 pounds $129; 763 pounds $121.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 280 pounds $150; 325 pounds $145; 375 pounds $141; 457 pounds $143; 503 pounds $137; 587 pounds $135; 631 pounds $123.50; Bulls (Large 2), 280 pounds $135; 340 pounds $135; 531 pounds $131.50; 615-640 pounds $118-$120; 715-745 pounds $116.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1220-1630 pounds $57-$72.50 average; 1340-1735 pounds $75-$83.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 900-1425 pounds $67-$75.50 average; 1035-1305 pounds $76-$91.50 high; 1035-1365 pounds $60-$66.50 low; 895-1155 pounds $45.50-$50 very low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 925-1295 pounds $62-$69 average; 950-975 pounds $70-$74 high; 885-1090 pounds $51-$60 low; 800-895 pounds $40-$47 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1310-1715 pounds $93.50-$99 average; 1355-1955 pounds $101-$114.50 high; 1075-1760 pounds $82.50-$91.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), more than 2 years old, 835-985 pounds $900-$1025; 2-4 years old 1040 pounds $760; 2-8 years old 755-1300 pounds $550-$1010; 5-8 years old 840 pounds $435; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old, 1200 pounds $910; 2-8 years old 1040 pounds $700; 2-8 years old 840-1075 pounds $600-$810; 2-8 years old 1135-1290 pounds $935-$1275; 2-8 years old 860-1200 pounds $650-$1300; 2-8 years old 1075-1545 pounds $985-$1575; 2-8 years old 925-1495 pounds $600-$1450; 5-8 years old 820 pounds $675; 5-8 years old 1185 pounds $1010; 5-8 years old 1085-1240 pounds $650-$1375; less than 5 years old, 1 head 1000 pounds $650; less than 5 years old 1295 pounds $1185; less than 5 years old 1155-1240 pounds $810-$935; less than 8 years old 1315 pounds $750; less than 8 years old 1180-1455 pounds $735-$1115; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 785 pounds $610; 2-4 years old 775 pounds $610; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), more than 2 years old, 965 pounds $1010; Bred Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), more than 2 years old 685 pounds $610; 2-4 years old 855 pounds $660; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with calves over 150 pounds), 2-4 years old 1280 pounds $1000; 2-8 years old 815-1325 pounds $560-$1300; 5-8 years old 1355-1670 pounds $1300-$1350; less than 5 years old 1030 pounds $735; less than 8 years old 1250 pounds $785; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pounds calf), 2-8 years old 1190-1580 pounds $1035-$1500; 5-8 years old 1225-1550 pounds $910-$1425; less than 5 years old 1330 pounds $1035; less than 8 years old 1190-1535 pounds $810-$1300; Cow-Calf Pairs (Large 1-2), 5-8 years old 1470 pounds $1450.