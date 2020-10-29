Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 758; Last week: 722
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 3 head 363-390 pounds $86-$95; 2 head 480 pounds $90; 9 head 552 pounds $90; 4 head 666 pounds $78; 9 head 705-733 pounds $82-$83.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 24 head 1255-1840 pounds $48-$55 average; 18 head 1450-1745 pounds $56-$62 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 91 head 1070-1440 pounds $46-$55 average; 29 head 980-1400 pounds $56-$63 high; 9 head 1140-1345 pounds $37-$43 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent) 21 head 785-1270 pounds $36-$44 average; 11 head 840-1065 pounds $46-$55 high; 8 head 740-1310 pounds $24-$34 low; Bulls (1-2), 18 head 1265-1800 pounds $76-$86 average; 4 head 1680-1925 pounds $87-$95 high; 1 head 2310 pounds $73 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 9 head $1575-$2000; Medium 1 head $1225; Common 5 head $825-$1050; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $825; Common 2 head $610-$625; Springer Heifers, Supreme 4 head $1325-$1500; Medium 1 head $950; Open Heifers, Approved 3 head $535-$550; Approved 6 head 750 pounds $675; Approved 5 head 850 pounds $735; Medium 7 head $650 pounds $500; Baby Bull Calves, 34 head $10-$100; 11 head $130 beef cross; 10 head $50-$120 crossbred; 9 head $10-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 10 head $10-$80; 7 head $130-$180 beef cross; 6 head $40-$90 crossbred.
