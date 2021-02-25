Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 1,062; Last reported (Feb. 9): 826
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2, 670 pounds $120; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 445 pounds $109; 635 pounds $116; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 535 pounds $88; 665-690 pounds $76-$87; 918 pounds $81; Heifers (Medium and Large), 340 pounds $110.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1510-1845 pounds $57-$64; 1485-1845 pounds $65-$74 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1450 pounds $54-$64 average; 1115-1470 pounds $65-$74 high; 32 head 1100-1740 pounds $45-$53 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 730-1285 pounds $45-$53 average; 850-1070 pounds $57-$64 high; 820-1265 pounds $35-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1285-2400 pounds $90-$101 average; 1460-2345 pounds $102-$109 high; 1130-2165 pounds $76-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 1 head $1500; Approved 6 head $1300-$1475; Medium 3 head $1100-$1225; Common 10 head $750-$1050; Common 1 head $625 jersey; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1100; Medium 10 head $875-$1025; Common 13 head $700-$850; Common 1 head $850 brown swiss; Open Heifers, Medium 2 head 400 pounds $210; Medium 1 head 550 pounds $385; Common 1 head 575 pounds $235; Common 2 head 750-775 pounds $410-$450; Common 1 head 850 pounds $550; Baby Bull Calves, 30 head $5-$70; 8 head $130-$230 beef cross; 6 head $50-$110 crossbred; 6 head $10-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 8 head $20-$60; 7 head $120-$190 beef cross; 4 head $60-$110 crossbred.
