Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 519; Last week: 928
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 375 pounds $115.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1485-1715 pounds $46-$51 average; 1465-1645 pounds $52-$56 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1450 pounds $41-$51 average; 1170-1465 pounds $52-$57 high; 1110-1345 pounds $34-$40 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent) 850-1245 pounds $33-$41 average; 875-1085 pounds $42-$47 high; 835-1110 pounds $26-$30 low; 1650-2115 pounds $71-$78 average; 1755-1895 pounds $80-$85 high; 1265-1705 pounds $63-$70 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows: Medium 1 head $1200; Common 1 head $875; Springer Heifers: Supreme 2 head $1375; Approved 2 head $1150-$1275; Medium 8 head $825-$1050; Common 5 head $600-$725; Open Heifers: Medium 3 head $250; Baby Bull Calves: 44 head $5-$40; 5 head $100-$190 beef cross; 8 head $30-$70 crossbred; 2 head $10-$25 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 8 head $10-$40; 5 head $80-$140 beef cross; 5 head $40-$70 crossbred.
