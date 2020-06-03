Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 407; Last week: 581
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3) 242 pounds $105; 268 pounds $101; 305-338 pounds $81-$97; 350-390 pounds $97; 449 pounds $96; 560 pounds $83; 705-730 pounds $75-$78; 938 pounds $75; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 525 pounds $107; 605 pounds $99; 700 pounds $92.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1495-1785 pounds $56-$63 average; 1525-1820 pounds $64-$67 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1090-1425 pounds $54-$63 average; 1115-1410 pounds $64-$74 high; 1125-1440 pounds $43-$53 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 775-1070 pounds $44-$52 average; 890-1060 pounds $54-$63 high; 865-915 pounds $32-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1855-2300 pounds $93-$101 average; 1745-2160 pounds $103-$110 high; 1490-1940 $88-$92 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1300; Medium 2 head $1075-$1175; Common 8 head $750-$1025; Common 2 head $675-$725 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $625 jersey; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1450; Approved 4 head $1100-$1175; Medium 6 head $925-$1075; Common 2 head $775-$800; Open Heifers, Approved 2 head $190; Approved 3 head $230; Medium 1 head $330; Baby Bull Calves, 21 head $10-$100; 8 head $140-$290 beef cross; 3 head $30-$60 brown swiss; 7 head $90-$110 crossbred; 9 head $10-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 11 head $30-$100; 5 head $140-$170 beef cross; 3 head $50-$100 crossbred; 3 head $30-$50 jersey.
