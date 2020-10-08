Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 641; Last week: 679
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 1 head 285 pounds $98; 9 head 300-317 pounds $100-$104; 3 head 477 pounds $91; 1 head 600 pounds $103; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 2 head 375 pounds $84; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 1 head 430 pounds $76; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 1 head 265 pounds $127.
Slaughter Cattle: 20 head 1465-1785 pounds $47-$56 average; 3 head 1455-1560 pounds $57 $62 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 61 head 1075-1465 pounds $47-$56 average; 7 head 1180-1365 pounds $57-$62 high; 8 head 1100-1325 pounds $44-$46 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 15 head 760-1205 pounds $37-$46 average; 23 head 860-1175 pounds $47-$56 high; 8 head 715-980 pounds $27-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 18 head 1200-2285 pounds $82-$91 average; 10 head 1690-2130 pounds $92-$101 high; 5 head 1370-250 pounds $77-$81 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1600 Approved 2 head $1300-$1375; Medium 6 head $1100-$1275; Common 5 head $725-$1075; Common 1 head $750 crossbred; Common 1 head $700 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $800-$885; Common 3 head $560-$650; Common 1 head $660; Springer Heifers, Approved 6 head $1100-$1250; Medium 4 head $875-$1000 Common 1 head $675; Open Heifers, Approved 6 head $350-$375; Approved 3 head 475 pounds $340; Baby Bull Calves: 38 head $30-$160; 16 head $150-$320 beef cross; 6 head $60-$130 crossbred; 11 head $20-$50 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 23 head $30-$140; 6 head $190-$220 beef cross; 1 head $130 brown swiss; 12 head $40-$130 crossbred; 2 head $50-$70 jersey.
