Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 826; Last week: 742
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 270 pounds $158; 335 pounds $148; 695 pounds $121; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3) 670 pounds $115; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 560 pounds $84; 635 pounds $80; 798 pounds $85; 916 pounds $85; 1298 pounds $74; Dairy Steers, 350 pounds $78; 408-410 pounds $76-$78; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 375 pounds $127; 430 pounds $129; 540 pounds $116; 710-735 pounds $98-$105; 835 pounds $97; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 380 pounds $116; 505 pounds $110; 655 pounds $95; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 430 pounds $136; 475 pounds $129; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 405 pounds $116.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1745 pounds $60.57 average; 1445-1810 pounds $65-$75 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1460 pounds $53-$63 average; 1140-1445 pounds $64-$75 high; 1105-1445 pounds $45-$51 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 700-1085 pounds $43-$52 average; 855-1060 pounds $54-$60 high; 830-1270 pounds $30-$41 low; Bulls (1-2), 1510-2135 pounds $96.73 average; 1735- 2170 pounds $101-$107 high; 1490-1860 pounds $75-$88 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 13 head $1575-$1975; Approved 3 head $1425-$1500; Medium 4 head $1125-$1250; Common 11 head $700-$1025; Common 1 head $850 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $675; Springer Heifers, Medium 2 head $875-$950; Common 3 head $725-$825; Common 1 head $700 jersey; Open Heifers, Approved 6 head 450 pounds $375; Approved 13 head 500-575 pounds $400-$410; Medium 4 head 650-675 pounds $435-$475; Baby Bull Calves, 22 head $10-$60; 9 head $140-$250 beef cross; 4 head $80-$110 crossbred; 7 head $20-$100 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 6 head $30-$60; 3 head $200-$230 beef cross; 4 head $90-$110 crossbred; 1 head $90 jersey.
