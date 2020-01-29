Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 917; Last reported: 588.
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 255 pounds $85; 311 pounds $83; 382-395 pounds $73-$89; 403 pounds $74; 453-483 pounds $72-$85; 539 pounds $82; 605 pounds $72; 675 pounds $76; 732 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 342 pounds $63; 450-485 pounds $69-$70; 515 pounds $64; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 535 pounds $132; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 435 pounds $134.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1735 pounds $49-$58 average; 1480-1855 pounds $60-$78 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1045-1460 pounds $54.16 average; 1125-1410 pounds $59-$78 high; 1100-1520 pounds $37-$48 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent); 800-1085 pounds $39-$48 average; 810-1080 pounds $49-464 high; 760-1160 pounds $34.97 low; Bulls (1-2), 1245-2420 pounds $80-$89 average; 1355-2460 pounds $90-$98 high; 1220-1920 pounds $71-$74 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 16 head $1425-$1800; Approved 4 head $1275-$1375; Medium 2 head $1075-$1225; Common 9 head $725-$1000; Common 1 head $585 jersey; Bred Heifers, 5 head $610-$685; Springer Heifers: 2 head $1300-$1325.
