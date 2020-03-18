Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 757; Last week: 782
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 710 pounds $91; 815 pounds $95; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 285 pounds $85; 317-344 pounds $87-$90; 410-432 pounds $91-$94; 460-491 pounds $84-$94; 566-571 pounds $81-$87; 607-645 pounds $75-$88; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 305 pounds $109.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), $56-$63 average; 1450-1810 pounds $66-$75; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1485 pounds $53-$63 average; 1110-1410 pounds $64-$77 high; 1130-1370 pounds $43-$52 low; Bulls (1-2), 1620-2280 pounds $88-$97 average; 1635-2240 pounds $99-$108 high; 1180-1860 pounds $78-$84 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 2 head $1125-$1250; Common 8 head $675-$900; Common 2 head $600 jersey; Bred Cows, Common 1 head $650; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $800-$900 Common 2 head $725-$750; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1300-$1425; Approved 3 head $1125-$1225; Medium 9 head $875-$1025; Common 11 head $675-$775; Open Heifers, 1 head 375 pounds $225
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.