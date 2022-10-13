Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1013; Last week: 1249
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 427 pounds $178; 468 pounds $170; 524 pounds $162.50; 583 pounds $147.50; 558 pounds $168.50 value added; 640 pounds $152.50; 665-670 pounds $142-$152; 663 pounds $160; 722 pounds $132; 755 pounds $150; 825 pounds $138; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 507-535 pounds $135-$146; 583 pounds $135; 635 pounds $120; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 300-330 pounds $140-$144; 350-386 pounds $130.50-$144; 440-448 pounds $135-$141; 453 pounds $145; 505-515 pounds $132-$140; 590 pounds $125-$135; 569 pounds $144 value added; 600-640 pounds $130-$142; 644 pounds $148 value added; 650-665 pounds $125-$137; 703-733 pounds $113-$120; 805 pounds $110; 860 pounds $112; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 457 pounds $127.50; 541 pounds $120.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 295 pounds $153; 384 pounds $171; 455-458 pounds $148-$161.50; 525-525 pounds $137-$150; 578-591 pounds $135-$143.50; 658 pounds $127-$137.50; 751-752 pounds $108-$116.50; 845 pounds $109; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 370 pounds $150; 465 pounds $131; 554 pounds $120; 620-645 pounds $119-$120.
Slaughter Cattle: Steers (Choice 1-2), 1260 pounds $124; Cows (Breaker 75-80%), 1250-1630 pounds $66.50-$74 average; 1255-1445 pounds $75-$81.50 high; 1230-1465 pounds $62.50-$66 low; Cows (Boners 80-85%) 940-1575 pounds $68-$77.50 average; 1075-1560 pounds $78.50-$87 high; 1040-1300 pounds $62-$67.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90% lean), 880-1200 pounds $62-$69 average; 740-1070 pounds $69.50-$77 high; 825-1165 pounds $50-$61.50 low; 940-975 pounds $30-$40 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1265-1855 pounds $94-$99 average; 1165-2075 pounds $100-$110 high; 1095-1660 pounds $84-$90 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 850-925 pounds $900-$1010; 2-4 years old 870-1390 pounds $785-$1275; 2-4 years old 1105-1125 pounds $775-$800; 2-8 years old 1025-1255 pounds $750-$1060; 2-8 years old 1355-1550 pounds $860-$1135; 5-8 years old 1080-1145 pounds $775-$900; less than 8 years old 990 pounds $725; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1135-$800; 5-8 years old 1055-1470 pounds $1100-$1150; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1135-1300 pounds $885-$1200 5-8 years old 1170 pounds $750; less than 8 years old 1305-1520 pounds $900-$1125; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1485 pounds $1375; 2-4 years old 1500 pounds $1675; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1135-1300 pounds $885-$1200; 5-8 years old 1170 pounds $750; less than 8 years old 1305-1520 pounds $900-$1125; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1485 pounds $1375; 2-4 years old 1500 pounds $1675; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 895 pounds $860; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1100 pounds $1075-$1160.