Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 633; Last week: 697
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers, Large 3 4 head 545 pounds $74-$75, 3 head 712 pounds $73; Dairy Steers, Large 3 8 head 140 pounds $120.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows Breaker 75-80 percent, 10 head 1465-1760 pounds $54-$60; 11 head 1445-1910 pounds $61-$74; Cows Boner 80-85 percent, 57 head 1045-1490 pounds $51-$60, 27 head 1100-1490 pounds $61-$68, 19 head 1105-1470 pounds $43-$50; Cows 85-90 percent, 38 head 770-1305 pounds $41-$48; Bulls 1-2, 14 head 1260-2100 pounds $83-$91; 3 head 1885-2150 pounds $93-$98; 5 head 1235-1905 pounds $73-$82.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 4 head $1350-$1475, Medium 1 head $1250, Common 9 head $700-$1050; Bred Cows: Common T1-2 1 head $525; Common T2, 1 head $500; Bred Heifers, Common T2 3 head $650-$725; Springer Heifers, Approved T3 1 head $1100, Medium T3 6 head $850-1075, Common T2-3 1 head $750, Common T3 8 head $650-$825; Open Heifers, Medium 2 head, 525-550 pounds $275-$325, Common 525 pounds $225; Baby Bull Calves, 43 head $10-$80; 4 head $150-$210 beef cross; 6 head $40-$130 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves: 22 head $10-$90; 6 head $100-$200 beef cross; 7 head $20-$90 crossbred; 1 head $60 jersey.
