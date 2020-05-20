Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 681; Last week: 537
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 525 pounds $130; 582 pounds $129; 671 pounds $121; 704 pounds $116; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 633 pounds $110; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 285 pounds $101; 317-335 pounds $106; 360-366 pounds $101-$106; 405-416 pounds $ 91-$100; 465 pounds $98.50; 505 pounds $93; 578 pounds $96; 678-690 pounds $81-$85; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 265 pounds $128; 543 pounds $109; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 300 pounds $111-$121; 455 pounds $103; 600 pounds $81.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1505-1760 pounds $55-$63; 1480-1945 pounds $64-$68; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1450 pounds $54-$63 average; 1100-1425 pounds $64-$73 high; 1105-1565 pounds $44-$53 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 755-1220 pounds $45-$53 average; 880-1070 pounds $54-$63 high 735-1235 pounds $34-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1310-2215 pounds $90-$100 average; 1580-2245 pounds $101-$112 high; 1295-1520 pounds $78-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1125; Common 15 head $700-$1025; Common 1 head $700; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $610; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1400; Approved 4 head $1100-$1225; Medium 7 head $875-$1025; Common 10 head $710-$825; Open Heifers, Approved 450 pounds $335; Medium 525 pounds $360 jersey; Baby Bull Calves, 10 head $40-$110; 26 head $170-$360 beef cross; 1 head $160 brown swiss; 8 head $80-$150 crossbred; 9 head $50-$90 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 13 head $80-$130; 6 head $190-$250 beef cross.
