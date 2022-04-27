Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1092; Last week: 722
Feeder Cattle: Medium and Large 1-2), 225-245 pounds $217.50-$230 fancy; 450-460 pounds $170-$180; 507-529 pounds $162-$174; 560-571 pounds $167-$175; 618 pounds $160; 652-670 pounds $133-$146.50; 655 pounds $158.50 value added; 710 pounds $147; 760 pounds $135.50; 808 pounds $135; 930 pounds $126; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 555 pounds $142; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 230 pounds $182.50; 215-225 pounds $191-$195 fancy; 265 pounds $170; 304 pounds $171; 354-374 pounds $157-$171.50; 433-447 pounds $154-$164; 456-497 pounds $143-$158; 502-544 pounds $137-$151; 570-589 pounds $131-$138; 630 pounds $118-$130; 655-675 pounds $115-$124; 664 pounds $132 value added; 710-720 pounds $121.50-$130.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 560 pounds $137; Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), 320 pounds $142.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 220 pounds $195; 200 pounds $235 fancy; 310 pounds $192.50; 307 pounds $202 fancy; 363-392 pounds $176-$185; 438 pounds $172; 455-460 pounds $151-$170; 513-525 pounds $153-$163.50; 575-597 pounds $139-$153; 635 pounds $128-$133; 650-675 pounds $131.50-$140.50; 705-743 pounds $115-$125; 775 pounds $123; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 338-345 pounds $152.50-$160; 540 pounds $144; 630 pounds $118; 795 pounds $106.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1080-1400 pounds $78-$80.50 average; 1170-1500 pounds $82-$85.50 high; 1090-1510 pounds $74-$76.50 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 810-1560 pounds $76-$84 average; 945-1470 pounds $86-$105 high; 995-1265 pounds $70-$74.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 740-1165 pounds $58-$66 average; 775-1235 pounds $67-$73 high; 820-1020 pounds $51.50-$56 low; 855-965 pounds $40-$45 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1315-1860 pounds $106-$115.50 average; 1430-2360 pounds $117-$123.50 high; 1185-2160 pounds $95-$102 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 204 years old 780-1255 pounds $675-$1150; 2-8 years old 880-1305 pounds $700-$1085; 5-8 years old 1110 pounds $800; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 891 pounds $900-$1050; 2-4 years old 865-1300 pounds $850-$1210; 2-4 years old 885-1140 pounds $935-$1400; 2-8 years old 990-1295 pounds $750-$1050; 2-8 years old 860-1235 pounds $800-$1260; 2-8 years old 985-1217 pounds $950-$1150; 5-8 years old 1025-1585 pounds $925-$1250; 5-8 years old 900-1515 pounds $875-$1225; less than 8 years old 910-1225 pounds $700-$875; less than 8 years old 1030-1255 pounds $760-$975; less than 8 years old 80-1535 pounds $950-$1225; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 875-1375 pounds $1050-$1800; 2-8 years old 975-1532 pounds $1075-$1675; 5-8 years old 1180-1517 pounds $1150-$1475; less than 8 years old 995-1427 pounds $1000-$1285; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 940-1555 pounds $1050-$1500; 5-8 years old 1180 pounds $1250; less than 8 years old 1270 pounds $1250; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 960 pounds $950; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1060 pounds $1375; 2-4 years old 1275-1665 pounds $1310-$2275.