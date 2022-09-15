Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 918; Last reported (Aug. 29): 720
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 410-445 pounds $180-$186; 420 pounds $200 fancy; 455 pounds $172; 510-530 pounds $172.50-$187; 550-586 pounds $170-$180; 663 pounds $157; 735-745 pounds $150-$164; 839 pounds $174.50 value added; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 517 pounds $156; 580 pounds $152; 775 pounds $133; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 294 pounds $155; 368-382 pounds $161-$170; 431-446 pounds $156-$169; 455-457 pounds $160-$165; 512-516 pounds $157-$159; 550-592 pounds $142-$154; 600-642 pounds $142-$147.50; 650-670 pounds $130-$142; 745 pounds $140; 761 pounds $147; 375-382 pounds $153-$155; 448 pounds $145; 521 pounds $135; 710 pounds $122; 775 pounds $128; 915 pounds $108; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 305 pounds $184.50; 370 pounds $185.50; 441 pounds $182; 455-472 pounds $147.50-$150; 511 pounds $171; 591 pounds $163.50; 647 pounds $142; 662-686 pounds $148-$151; 753-777 pounds $125-$132; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 386 pounds $153.50; 403 pounds $160; 505 pounds $157; 550-582 pounds $148-$149.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1370-1685 pounds $82.50-$85 average; 1310-1640 pounds $85.50-$92 high; 1055-1385 pounds $73.50-$86.50 average; 1020-1395 pounds $87-$102 high; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 700-1185 pounds $64-$72.50 average; 730-1115 pounds $73-$84.50 high; 655-1060 pounds $53-$61 low; 820 pounds $45 very; Bulls (1-2), 1310-2310 pounds $104-$115 average; 1475-1890 pounds $117-$123 high; 1430-1475 pounds $93.50-$96 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 815-915 pounds. $725-$885; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 945-1110 pounds $950-$1025; 2-4 years old 805-1425 pounds $775-$1375; 2-8 years old 980-1285 pounds $900-$1275; 2-8 years old 1285 pounds $1485; 5-8 years old 1030 pounds $900; 5-8 years old 775-1170 pounds $585-$1050; less than 8 years old 1265 pounds $1075; less than 8 years old 1005-1135 pounds $700-$910; less than 8 years old 1075-1210 pounds $750-$885; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1227 pounds $1110; less than 8 years old 1160 pounds $900; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2) with 150-300 pound calf 2-4 years old 1010 pounds $925; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1095-1290 pounds $1050-$1325; 2-8 years old 1222 pounds $1350; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1460-1470 pounds $1700-$1950.