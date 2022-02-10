Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 869; Last week: 1,181
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 455-497 pounds $173-$180; 540 pounds $176; 561-563 pounds $154-$155; 625 pounds $144-$147; 665-673 pounds $142-$147; 667 pounds $158.50 value added; 778 pounds $142; 778 pounds $148 value added; 888 pounds $140; 927 pounds $134.50; 990 pounds $154; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 608 pounds $120; Steers (Large 2), 470 pounds $145; 550 pounds $139; 635 pounds $135; 787 pounds $132; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 240 pounds $152.50; 255-296 pounds $143-$152.52; 358-381 pounds $145-$155; 371 pounds $162.50; 400-438 pounds $143-$153.50; 453-495 pounds $143-$147; 512-545 pounds $135.50-$146; 502 pounds $151 value added; 580-585 pounds $130-$134; 620 pounds $135; 650 pounds $128; 651 pounds $141 value added; 720 pounds $117.50; 765 pounds $133.50 fancy; 822 pounds $120; 945 pounds $113; 1155 pounds $103; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 420 pounds $124; 450 pounds $116; 530 pounds $123; 637 pounds $107; 715 pounds $97.50; Heifers (Large 2), 307 pounds $142.50; 473 pounds $131.50; 541 pounds $133; 672 pounds $113; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 284-285 pounds $180-$197.50; 372-396 pounds $172.50-$183; 382 pounds $198; 453-476 pounds $155-$172; 532 pounds $167; 572-591 pounds $142-$146; 626 pounds $124.50; 652-692 pounds $123-$133; 667 pounds $142; 815 pounds $116; 880 pounds $115; 1040 pounds $98; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 462-467 pounds $136-$140; 553-592 pounds $134-$135; 746 pounds $112.50; Bulls (Large 2), 364 pounds $151.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1175-1715 pounds $69.50-$79.50 average; 20 head 1260-1580 pounds $80-$103 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 960-1575 pounds $71-$79.50 average; 1060-1430 pounds $80-$93 high; 1250-1335 pounds $65.50-$69 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 880-1190 pounds $64-$71 average; 950-1145 pounds $72-$80.50 high; 715-1140 pounds $50-$62.50 low; 715-1115 pounds $34.50-$48.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1410-1975 pounds $94-$105.50 average; 1210-2000 pounds $107.50-$120 high; 1185-1930 pounds $74-$91.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Medium and Large 1-2, over 2 years old 890 pounds $675; 2-4 years old 845-915 pounds $625-$900; 2-8 years old 1030-1300 pounds $725-$800; over 8 years old, 1095-1115 pounds $700; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), over two years old 610 pounds $335; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1 head 1200 pounds $1225; 2-4 years old 1 head 1260 pounds $1360; 2-8 years old 6 head 1260-1330 pounds $950-$1410; 2-8 years old 6 head 1252-1575 pounds $1000-$1450; 2-8 years old 15 head 837-1406 pounds $900-$1435; 2-8 years old 5 head 1020-1350 pounds $925-$1225; 5-8 years old 1 head 1285 pounds $885; 5-8 years old 4 head 1015-1235 pounds $700-$1310; 5-8 years old 1 head 1125 pounds $850; 5-8 years old 1 head 980 pounds $700; 5-8 years old 2 head 1020-1300 pounds $825-$1250; less than 5 years 7 head 1140-1211 pounds $750-$785; less than 5 years old 4 head 970-1315 pounds $775-$1025; less than 8 years old 2 head 1070-1140 pounds $800-$900; less than 8 years old 1350 pounds $950; less than 8 years old 990-1130 pounds $750-$800; less than 8 years old 1092-1515 pounds $700-$1375; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 1 head 980 pounds $900; 2-4 years old 1 head 630 pounds $410; 2-8 years old 2 head 650 pounds $435; less than 5 years old 1 head 820 pounds $950; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1 head 935 pounds $985; over 2 years old 1 head 1025 pounds $950; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with calf over 150 pounds), 2-4 years old 1 head 1030 pounds $1400; 2-8 years old 1 head 1330 pounds $1000; less than 5 years old 1 head 1175 pounds $1075; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1 head 1160 pounds $1250; less than 5 years old 1 head 1325 pounds $1275; less than 8 years old 1290 pounds $1085; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 3 head 940-1240 pounds $1025-$1400.