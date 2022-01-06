Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1206; Last reported (Dec. 13): 997
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 385 pounds $194; 425-435 pounds $155; 450 pounds $162; 454-491 pounds. $170-$181; 515 pounds $155-$162; 553-595 pounds $154-$162; 21 head 565-566 pounds $166-$168.50; 605-637 pounds $143-$150.50; 608-622 pounds $159-$162.50; 657 pounds $144; 711-730 pounds $152.50-$158.60; 757-771 pounds $140-$140.50; 760 pounds $154.85; 844 pounds $148.85; 860 pounds $139; 914-940 pounds $137-$141; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 505 pounds $138; 585 pounds $121; Steers (Large 2), 407 pounds $144; 540 pounds $142; 780 pounds $133; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 215 pounds $145; 280 pounds $155.50; 303-345 pounds $141-$149; 355-359 pounds $141-$144; 368-388 pounds $153-$154; 433-435 pounds $140-$146; 450-470 pounds $138-$142; 458 pounds $155; 507-530 pounds $132.50-$142; 518-548 pounds $150-$153; 570-587 pounds $122-$131.50; 568-575 pounds $141-$145; 618 pounds $115; 636 pounds $146.50; 655-665 pounds $117-$123.75; 660-689 pounds $132-$134; 736 pounds $141; 805-820 pounds $112-$112.50; 806-826 pounds $123-$125; 872 pounds $115; 965 pounds $116; 1020 pounds $107.50; Heifers (Large 2), 365 pounds $130; 425-440 pounds $115-$130; 470 pounds $125; 550-580 pounds $110-$115; 862 pounds $92; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2) 287 pounds $180; 363 pounds $178; 459 pounds $160; 513 pounds $147; 599 pounds $142; 625 pounds $142.50; 666 pounds $127.50; 715 pounds $119; 753 pounds $116; 830 pounds $100; 915 pounds $98; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 365 pounds $157.50; 481 pounds $142; 547 pounds $137; 835 pounds $90; 930 pounds $87; 990 pounds $85; Bulls (Large 2) 355 pounds $150; 515 pounds $133; 586 pounds $130; 695 pounds $122.
Slaughter Cattle: Steers (Select and Choice 1-2), 1025-1075 pounds $123-$127 average; Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1100-1895 pounds $52-$62 average; 6 head 1290-1500 pounds $63.50-$76.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 940-1425 pounds $57-$63.50 average; 960-1485 pounds $64-$77.50 high; 1010-1310 pounds $45-$54.50 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 810-1010 pounds $46-$52 average; 835-1120 pounds $54-$64 high; 825-1010 pounds $30-$38.50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1400-2250 pounds $86-$96 average; 1510-1895 pounds $97-$103.50 high; 1235-2105 pounds $74-$85 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 2 head 930-1250 pounds $81; Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 2 head 880-1375 pounds $500-$900; 2-8 years old 2 head 1150-1610 pounds $700-$1000; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 2 head 1045-1135 pounds $700-$950; 2-8 years old 9 head 900-1540 pounds $550-$1000; 2-8 years old 5 head 970-1335 pounds $600-$985; 2-8 years old 1 head 975 pounds $925; 5-8 years old 1 head 1125 pounds $735; 5-8 years old 4 head 915-1495 pounds $725-$985; 5-8 years old 1 head 855 pounds $675; fewer than 5, 1 head 1180 pounds $810; fewer than 5, 3 head 1205-1460 pounds $725-$925; fewer than 8, 3 head 990-1065 pounds $595-$700; fewer than 8, 5 head 955-1255 pounds $425-$750; fewer than 8, 2 head 1010-1405 pounds $660-$935; fewer than 8, 1 head 1275 pounds $735; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), fewer than 2, 1 head 870 pounds $725; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 2 head 1070-1110 pounds $725-$1025; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 2 head 1040-1095 pounds $900-$1000; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1410-1585 pounds $1375-$1500.