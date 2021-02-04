Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 742; Last week: 689
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 485 pounds $142; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 585 pounds $113; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 333 pounds $85; 480-488 pounds $84-$92; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 333 pounds $85; 480-488 pounds $84-$92; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 246 pounds $76; 250-298 pounds $76-$80; 307-333 pounds $76-$82; 353-393 pounds $79-$83; 452-485 pounds $74; 554 pounds $72; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 471 pounds $125; 515-520 pounds $114-$119; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 455 pounds $110; 610 pounds $99.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1455-1740 pounds $53-$62 average; 1470-1810 pounds $64-$71 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1440 pounds $53-$63 average; 1175-1450 pounds $64-$69 high; 1100-1355 pounds $43-$52 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 750-1105 pounds $43-$53 average; 900-1035 pounds $54-$61 high; 840-1155 pounds $30-$42 low; Bulls (1-2), 1240-2200 pounds $92-$103 average; 18 head 1480-2160 pounds $104-$111 high; 1180-1840 pounds $75-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1500; Approved 8 head $1325-$1475; Medium 7 head $1100-$1275; Medium 8 head $975-$1150 jersey; Common 18 head $750-$1075; Common 20 head $700-$925 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $800-$850; Common 3 head $650-$775; Springer Heifers, Medium 6 head $875-$1000; Medium 2 head $800-$825 jersey; Common 16 head $700-$850; Common 4 head $575-$775 jersey; Baby Bull Calves, 28 head $10-$80; 3 head $170-$180 beef cross; 10 head $60-$120 crossbred; 2 head $40-$60 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 10 head $10-$60; 6 head $140-$260 beef cross; 5 head $40-$90 crossbred.
