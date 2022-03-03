Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 520; Last week: 1068
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 315 pounds $177.50; 460 pounds $185; 505-511 pounds $170-$175; 603-645 pounds $142-$160; 670 pounds $134.50; 723 pounds $143.50; 751 pounds $136; Steers (Large 2), 430 pounds $152-$154; 525 pounds $158; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 296 pounds $162; 366-395 pounds $144-$166; 431-442 pounds $150.50-$163; 458-485 pounds $142.50-$160.50; 501-510 pounds $157-$160; 550-588 pounds $132.50-$147.50; 613-640 pounds $123-$126.50; 673-680 pounds $113-$125; 721-738 pounds $111.50-$125; 835 pounds $114; Heifers (Large 2), 340 pounds $130; 538 pounds $130; 785 pounds $96; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 340 pounds $130; 538 pounds $130; 785 pounds $96; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 215 pounds $195; 290 pounds $180; 310-320 pounds $185-$192.50; 374-397 pounds $159-$173; 448 pounds $184 value added; 492 pounds $169; 510 pounds $164; 574-599 pounds $150-$153; 600-630 pounds $125.50-$137; 677 pounds $136; 756-790 pounds $114-$119.50; 829 pounds $100; 912-930 pounds $97-$106; 995 pounds $103; 1055 pounds $87; Bulls (Large 2), 445 pounds $150; 453-480 pounds $140-$144; 526-535 pounds $134-$142.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1290-1620 pounds $72-$79.80 average; 1335-1405 pounds $82.50-$90 high; 1745 pounds $59 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1015-1550 pounds $65-$79 average; 975-1280 pounds $80-$91.50 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 915-1100 pounds $60-$70 average; 935-1165 pounds $71.50-$81.50 high; 890-1410 pounds $51-$59 low; 930-1010 pounds $41-$49.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1550-2210 pounds $930-$103.50 average; 1545-2010 pounds $104-$114.50 high; 1485 pounds $79 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 1010-1465 pounds $685-$1250; less than 8 years old, 1155 pounds; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 695-825 pounds $510-$550; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1 head 1185 pounds $1000; 2-4 years old 1 head 945 pounds $970; 2-8 years old 1 head 1365 pounds $1010; 2-8 years old 1150-1350 pounds $850-$1010; 2-8 years old 1370-1375 pounds $1275-$1450; 5-8 years old 1 head 1345 pounds $1325; 5-8 years old 1035-1285 pounds $685-$1210; 5-8 years old 1105-1392 pounds $900-$1050; less than 8 years old 1045 pounds $700; less than 8 years old 1245-1300 pounds $1000-$1060; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 1 head 830 pounds $635; 2-8 years old 1 head 850 pounds $600; 5-8 years old 945 pounds $800; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 988 pounds $675; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large with calf over 150 pounds), 2-4 years old 825 pounds $700; 2-8 years old 1030 pounds $900; 5-8 years old 975-1450 pounds $500-$1350; less than 8 years old 1400 pounds $1325; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pounds calf), 2-8 years old 1127 pounds $1250; 5-8 years old 1065-1240 pounds $850-$1235; less than 8 years old 1275 pounds $1250; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1495 pounds $1550.