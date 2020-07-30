Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 608; Last week: 540
Feeder Cattle: (Dairy Steers, Large 3), 260 pounds $87-$100; 334 pounds $95; 387 pounds $94; 485-488 pounds $85-$98; 505 pounds $85; 600-630 pounds $88-$90; 795 pounds $87; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 355 pounds $77; 407 pounds $75; 510 pounds $78; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 230 pounds $134; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 210 pounds $125
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1455-1740 pounds $63-$71 average; 1440-1825 pounds $75-$86 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1030-1420 pounds $63-$72 average; 1090-1410 pounds $73-$86 high; 1120-1520 pounds $52-$62 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 815-1215 pounds $53-$62 average; 825-1075 pounds $64-$74 high; 805-1160 pounds $45-$52 low; Bulls (1-2), 1480-2280 pounds $96-$106 average; 1700-2200 pounds $107-$116 high; 1550-1685 pounds $77-$85 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1275; Medium 1 head $1150; Medium 2 head $800 jersey; Common 1 head $875; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $825 jersey; Common 1 head $535; Common 3 head $550-$585 jersey; Common 2 head $675-$750; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1325; Approved 4 head $1150-$1250; Medium 5 head $850-$1000; Medium 1 head $900 guernsey; Medium 1 head $800 jersey; Common 3 head $725-$850; Common 1 head $700 jersey; Open Heifers: Supreme 5 head $435 jersey; Supreme 1 head $600; Approved 1 head $250; Approved 2 head $375 jersey; Approved 500 pounds $400 jersey; Medium 1 head 500 pounds $325; Medium 2 head 650 pounds $485 jersey; Medium 1 head 725 pounds $560; Common 2 head 225 pounds $125; Common 625 pounds $310; Baby Bull Calves: 39 head $10-$70; 1 head $60 ayshire; 6 head $140-$180 beef cross; 10 head $50-$130 crossbred; 2 head $50-$70 guernsey; 7 head $5-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 9 head $10-$70; 4 head $140-$160 beef cross; 4 head $90-$120 crossbred; 2 head $30-$40 jersey.
