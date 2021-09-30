Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 456; Last reported (9/14): 555
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1435-1557 pounds $54-$62 average; 1400-1745 pounds $56-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1425 pounds $52-$62 average; 1130-1385 pounds $63-$74 high; 1210-1455 pounds $42-$51 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 850-1045 pounds $46-$52 average; 880-1085 pounds $53-$63 high; 700-950 pounds $33-$38 low; Bulls (1-2), 1330-2230 pounds $89-$99 average; 1725-2145 pounds $101-$108 high; 1245-1830 pounds $83-$88 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Common 1 head $900 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $725; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1175; Medium 1 head $950; Common 5 head $650-$775; Baby Bull Calves, 13 head $5-$40; 4 head $100-$170 beef cross; 4 head $30-$85 crossbred; 3 head $10-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 13 head $10-$50; 2 head $100-$130 beef cross; 4 head $35-$65 crossbred.