Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1,433; Last week: 1,128
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 441 pounds $250; 460-465 pounds $236-$255; 513-540 pounds $230-$246; 575-597 pounds $220-$235; 600 pounds $237; 695 pounds $230; 711 pounds $211; 719-723 pounds $240-$252.50 value added; 905 pounds $190; 1103 pounds $199 value added; 1312 pounds $153; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 450 pounds $219.50; 519 pounds $214; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 720 pounds $159; Steers (Medium and large 2-3), 720 pounds $159; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 255-299 pounds $217.50-$229; 310 pounds $222.50; 366-381 pounds $224-$231; 444 pounds $222; 450-468 pounds $231-$245; 513-524 pounds $216-$230; 570-577 pounds $224-$237; 630-643 pounds $228-$233.50; 673 pounds $230; 720 pounds $200.50; 709 pounds $236 value added; 765 pounds $203; 860 pounds $177; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 230 pounds $213; 265 pounds $200; 382 pounds $205; 426-449 pounds $205-$210; 543 pounds $210.50; 589 pounds $207; 634 pounds $200; 685 pounds $ 203; Heifers (Large 1-2), 596 pounds $218; 723 pounds $199; Heifers (Large 2), 726-742 pounds $180-$186; Heifers (Large 2-3), 750 pounds $151; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 301 pounds $259.50; 373 pounds $246; 439 pounds $250; 476 pounds $260.50; 507 pounds $242; 566 pounds $249.50; 662-676 pounds $214.50-$223; 740 pounds $184; 758 pounds $181; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 265 pounds $238; 367-395 pounds $216-$227; 457-493 pounds $220-$224; 506-542 pounds $213-$214; 575-586 pounds $212-$224.50; 657 pounds $205; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 473 pounds $200.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1315-1585 pounds $98-$107 average; 1355-1755 pounds $109-$117 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1075-1605 pounds $98-$106.50 average; 1010-1570 pounds $107-$126 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 790-1315 pounds $90-$103.50 average; 805-1245 pounds $104-$117 high; 745-1215 pounds $90-$89.50 low; 720-765 pounds $70-$79 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1165-2010 pounds $120-$129 average; 1350-2125 pounds $130-$140 high; 1260-1480 pounds $106-$119 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1070-1395 pounds $1375-$1635; 2-4 years old 895-1255 pounds $1325-$1675; 2-8 years old 1170 pounds $1360; 2-8 years old 920-1130. pounds $910-$1350; 5-8 years old 1045 pounds $1175; 5-8 years old 1075-1135 pounds $1185-$1410; 5-8 years 990-1475 pounds $1250-$1550; less than 8 years old 950-1445 pounds $885-$1485; less than 8 years old 1075 pounds $1300; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 925 pounds $1275; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1187-1205 pounds $1460-$1500; less than 8 years old 1095-1110 pounds $1200; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1220 pounds $1525; less than 8 years old 1230-1265 pounds $1300-$1510; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 960 pounds $1075; 5-8 years old 995 pounds $1210; less than 8 years old 1285 pounds $1525; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 970-1185 pounds $1475-$2000; 2-4 years old 1610 pounds $2150.