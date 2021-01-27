Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 689; Last week: 651
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 325 pounds $79; 405-435 pounds $77-$84; 458-474 pounds $80; 510 pounds $90; 563-580 pounds $80-$84; 675 pounds $77; 841 pounds $78; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 420 pounds $74; 510-528 pounds $70-$74; 655-685 pounds $70-$75.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1340-1735 pounds $50-$57 average; 1465-1875 pounds $58-$67; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1440 pounds $48-$57 average; 1090-1555 pounds $58-$68 high; 1115-1365 pounds $40-$47 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 740-1160 pounds $40-$47 average; 840-1045 pounds $48-$57 high; 780-1145 pounds $27-$47 low; Bulls (1-2), 1495-2090 pounds $91-$99 average; 1735-2190 pounds $100-$110 high; 1285-1845 pounds $80-$87 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 13 head $1525-$2000; Approved 1 head $1375; Common 8 head $750-$1075; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $500 jersey; Common 1 head $575 jersey; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1350-$1575; Approved 3 head $1100-$1150; Medium 6 head $875-$1075; Common 4 head $725-$825; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head $310; Approved 6 head 425-475 pounds $335-$350; Approved 10 head $410-$450; Approved 10 head 625 pounds $525; Approved 9 head 750-775 pounds $610-$650; Medium 1 head 275 pounds $170; Medium 10 head 525-550 pounds $385; Medium 13 head 625-650 pounds $385-$485; Medium 5 head 700 pounds $550; Medium 3 head 875 pounds $625; Common 3 head 600-675 pounds $360-$375; Baby Bull Calves, 30 head $10-$90; 9 head $150-$260 beef cross; 2 head $60-$80 crossbred; 1 head $50-jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 11 head $10-$110; $55.45; 1 head $160 beef cross; 4 head $50-$80 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.