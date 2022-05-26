Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 883; Last week: 618
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 205 pounds $207; 420-440 pounds $160-$165; 458 pounds $180; 501-510 pounds $172-$185; 580-585 pounds $143-$154; 625-648 pounds $154-$168.50; 659 pounds $160; 733 pounds $142; 756 pounds $145.50; 860 pounds $134; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 517 pounds $162.50; 605 pounds $144; 660-680 pounds $138-$139; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 225 pounds $164.50; 285 pounds $162-$165; 310 pounds $155; 368-383 pounds $153-$166; 412 pounds $160; 452 pounds $163.50; 521 pounds $155.50; 551-584 pounds $140.50-$149; 650-698 pounds $135-$142; 739 pounds $134; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 465-496 pounds $145.50; 581 pounds $128; 627 pounds $123.50; 665-672 pounds $121.50-$128.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 293 pounds $181; 348 pounds $165; 354-377 pounds $176-$183; 450-460 pounds $167-$176; 515-523 pounds $150-$167; 584-595 pounds $140-$149; 622 pounds $137; 670-693 pounds $135.50-$144; 742 pounds $128.50; 835 pounds $114; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 465 pounds $140.
Slaughter Cows: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1205 pounds $84 average; 1320-1715 pounds $86-$95.50; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 905-1470 pounds $82-$89 average; 965-1605 pounds $90-$117 high; 1040-1315 pounds $80 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 780-1100 pounds $58-$65 average; 780-1165 pounds $67-$83.50 high; 760-1115 pounds $50-$55.50 low; 1020 pounds $48 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1230-1980 pounds $105-$120 average; 1400-2160 pounds $122-$144.50 high.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 770-1165 pounds $710-$1185; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1010 pounds $1000; 2-4 years old 1135-1520 pounds $1050-$1310; 2-4 years old 965-1265 pounds $1060-$1125; 2-8 years old 930-1255 pounds $750-$1050; 5-8 years old 1030-1060 pounds $810-$975; 5-8 years old 985-1295 pounds $775-$1075; 5-8 years old 1205-1725 pounds $960-$1425; less than 8 years old 1065-1155 pounds $825-$935; less than 8 years old 970-1585 pounds $700-$1235; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 855-860 pounds $750-$800; 2-4 years old 860 pounds $725; Cow-Calf Pairs, Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf, 2-4 years old 1215 pounds $1325; 2-8 years old 1425 pounds $1635; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 1310-1390 pounds $1200-$1475; less than 8 years old 1135 pounds $1100; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 895 pounds $1025; Cow-Calf Pairs, 2-4 years old 970 pounds $1100; 2-8 years old 1050 pounds $1175; less than 8 years old 900 pounds $950.