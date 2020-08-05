Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 693; Last week: 608
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Large 3), 454 pounds $104; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 240-245 pounds $88-$93; 312-345 pounds $89-$100; 355-390 pounds $91-$92; 420-440 pounds $83-$88; 458-479 pounds $79-$93; 518-545 pounds $81-$98; 558-585 pounds $81-$90; 735 pounds $89; 805 pounds $89; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 470 pounds $122; 533 pounds $119; 558 pounds $123; 635 pounds $115; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 360 pounds $123; 459 pounds $118; 518 pounds $110; 600 pounds $100; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 307 pounds $120; 355-375 pounds $111-$130.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1460-1765 pounds $60-$67 average; 1480-1845 pounds $68-$76 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent lean), 1090-1405 pounds $58-$67 average; 1080-1415 pounds $68-$76 high; 1150-1445 pounds $49-$57 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 730-1265 pounds $48-$57 average; 860-1065 pounds $58-$70 high; 790-1080 pounds $38-$47 low; Bulls (1-2), 1170-2400 pounds $95-$104 average; 1350-2080 pounds $105-$114 high; 1090-1845 pounds $75-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Common 6 head $775-$975; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $850; Common 3 head $600-$675; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1325-$1375; Approved 2 head $1175-$1250; Medium 7 head $900-$1050; Common 6 head $700-$800; Open Heifers, Approved 6 head 250-275 pounds $210; Approved 2 head $625-675 pounds $500-$560 Approved 1 head 725 pounds $675; Medium 2 head 200-255 pounds $170-$190; Medium 1 head 650 pounds $475; Baby Bull Calves: 29 head $5-$80; 8 head $140-$280 beef cross; 1 head $120 crossbred; 4 head $35-$50 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $15-$80; 7 head $130-$200 beef cross; 1 head $60 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.