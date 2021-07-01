Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 714; Last week: 701
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 528-530 pounds $129-$139; 608 pounds $129; 673 pounds $133; 733 pounds $131; 777 pounds $131; 800 pounds $113; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 605 pounds $110; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 483 pounds $95; 514 pounds $96; 558-585 pounds $88-$91; 683 pounds $90; 730 pounds $83; 809 pounds $87; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 460 pounds $85; 548 pounds $77; 609-640 pounds $77-$82; 690 pounds $74; 805 pounds $71; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 525 pounds $120; 653 pounds $118; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 471 pounds $119; 560 pounds $107; 670 pounds $95.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1400-1840 pounds $63-$69 average; 1420-1660 pounds $70-$84 high; 1845 pounds $55 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1400 pounds $55-$69 average; 1115-1390 pounds $70-$84 high; 1100-1270 pounds $49-$57 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 740-1260 pounds $51-$59 average; 775-1065 pounds $60-$69 high; 795-1190 pounds $40-$50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1685-2245 pounds $93-$103 average; 1745-2010 pounds $106-$116 high; 1355-1695 pounds $82-$90 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 2 head $1575-$1675; Approved 3 head $1350-$1425; Medium 1 head $1175; Common 20 head $725-$1075; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1250; Medium 3 head $925-$975; Common 5 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 3 head 325 pounds $335; Approved 400 pounds $310 crossbred; Medium 1 head 550 pounds; Medium 1 head 650 pounds $410 crossbred; Baby Bull Calves, 26 head $30-$180; 1 head $80 ayshire; 12 head $150-$260 beef cross; 10 head $40-$130 crossbred; 13 head $10-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 14 head $25-$80; 1 head $50 ayshire; 7 head $150-$240 beef cross; 1 head $110 crossbred; 1 head $30 guernsey.