Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 617; Last week: 527
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 595 pounds $132; 645 pounds $130; 745 pounds $125; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 430 pounds $88; 523 pounds $91-$93; 555-578 pounds $87-$92; 600-649 pounds $91-$92; 660 pounds $90; 718 pounds $87; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 365 pounds $75; 483-495 pounds $73-$79; 510-545 pounds $75-$79; 625 pounds $81; 662-693 pounds $75-$76; 863 pounds $70; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 413 pounds $124; 460-488 pounds $119-$120; 880 pounds $100; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 415 pounds $110; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2, 353 pounds $144; 583 pounds $120; 650-655 pounds $114-$115; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 480 pounds $126.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1495-1785 pounds $57-$65 average; 1410-1805 pounds $66-$73 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1065-1515 pounds $55-$65 average; 1090-1470 pounds $66-$76 high; 1180-1390 pounds $52-$54 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 715-1385 pounds $45-$55 average; 880-1065 pounds $56-$63 high; 810-1540 pounds $33-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1515-2165 pounds $92-$103 average 1600-2230 pounds $104-$112 high; 1390-1630 pounds $82-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1325; Common 4 head $800-$975; Common 1 head $600 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $850; Common 1 head $725; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1400; Approved 4 head $1100-$1225; Medium 4 head $950-$1075; Common 8 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head 275 pounds $325 jersey; Supreme 1 head 450 pounds $425 jersey; Supreme 1 head 500 pounds $510 jersey; Approved 2 head 425-475 pounds $325-$375; Approved 1 head 675 pounds $550; Medium 3 head 300 pounds $225; Medium 1 head 775 pounds $575; Baby Bull Calves, 32 head $10-$110; 4 head $170-$240 beef cross; 1 head $50 brown swiss; 9 head $60-$130 crossbred; 2 head $20-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 10 head $20-$80; 3 head $180-$240 beef cross; 3 head $80-$120 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.