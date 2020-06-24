Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 807; Last week: 471
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 500-520 pounds $137-$145; 635 pounds $126; 650 pounds $124; 702 pounds $124; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 499 pounds $122; 545 pounds $119; 570 pounds $117; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 275 pounds $95; 340 pounds $96; 465 pounds $92; 553-585 pounds $ 85-$98; 610-625 pounds $93-$99; 693 pounds $81; 723 pounds $94; 770 pounds $87; 425 pounds $121; 480 pounds $119; 740 pounds $102; 795 pounds $99; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 285 pounds $124; 470 pounds $107; 630-640 pounds $94-$95; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 260 pounds $154.
Slaughter Cattle: (Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1580-1745 pounds $66-$71 average; 1480-1640 pounds $75-$80 high; 1585-1640 pounds $60-$61 low; Cows (Boners 80-85 percent), 1090-1415 pounds $62-$71 average; 1120-1425 pounds $72-$81 high; 1100-1455 pounds $50-$61 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 800-1190 pounds $52-$61 average; 985-1065 pounds $62-$66 high; 795-1300 pounds $40-$50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1270-2110 pounds $95-$105 average; 1555-2165 pounds $106-$117 high; 1260-2440 pounds $84-$94 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 17 head $1625-$2150; Approved 6 head $1300-$1475; Medium 6 head $1100-$1275; Medium 1 head $825 jersey; Common 6 head $750-$1075; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $825; Medium 4 head $850-$1025; Common 1 head $775; Springer Heifers, Supreme 4 head $1300-$1575; Approved 8 head $1100-$1225; Medium 2 head $900-$950; Common 8 head $750-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head 350 pounds $335 jersey; Approved 1 head 475 pounds $335; Approved 1 head 650 pounds $535; Medium 3 head 200 pounds $160; Medium 1 head 475 pounds $260; Baby Bull Calves: 16 head $40-$120; 17 head $180-$300 beef cross; 5 head $50-$80 crossbred; 14 head $5-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 6 head $30-$70; 6 head $140-$290 beef cross.
