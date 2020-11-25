Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 891; Last reported (Nov. 10): 729
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 4 head 275-285 pounds $85-$86; 8 head 428 pounds $83; 2 head 548 pounds $76; 3 head 613 pounds $86; 4 head 719 pounds $78; 4 head 866 pounds $87; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 2 head 120 pounds $120; 2 head 150-175 pounds $160; 6 head 200 pounds $200; 5 head 275 pounds $250; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 3 head 333 pounds $80; 3 head 365 pounds $80; 5 head 412-445 pounds $77-$79; 5 head 500-509 pounds $65-$68; 5 head 553-572 pounds $68-$69.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 25 head 1390-1865 pounds $46-$55 average; 6 head 1415-1655 pounds $57-$64 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 71 head 1115-1455 pounds $46-$55 average; 13 head 1105-1405 pounds $56-$64 high; 19 head 1105-1480 pounds $37-$45 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 20 head 740-1290 pounds $36-$45 average; 8 head 815-1060 pounds $46-$56 high; 8 head 790-1260 pounds $27-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 18 head 1385-2240 pounds $78-$92 average; 10 head 1690-2110 pounds $95-$103 high; 10 head 1180-1840 pounds $62-$77 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1875; Approved 2 head $1400; Medium 2 head $1225-$1275; Medium 1 head $975 jersey; Common 6 head $750-$1075; Common 1 head $700 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 2 head $600-$675; Springer Heifers, Approved 3 head $1100-$1125; Medium 11 head $875-$1050; Common 7 head $725-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 325 pounds $275; Medium 1 head 275 pounds $160; Medium 9 head 325-375 pounds $170-$225; Medium 11 head 425-475 pounds $210-$290; Medium 2 head 525 pounds $300; Medium 7 head 625-675 pounds $350-$460; Medium 2 head 725 pounds $510; Common 1 head 250 pounds $140; Common 1 head 650 pounds $275; Baby Bull Calves: 24 head $15-$90; 7 head $140-$230 beef cross; 5 head $50-$70 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves, 7 head $10-$80; 5 head $110-$180 beef cross; 3 head $90-$100 crossbred.
