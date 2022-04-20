Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 722; Last week: 949
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 450-480 pounds $174-$181; 520 pounds $166; 566 pounds $178.50 value added; 603 pounds $160; 652-678 pounds $150-$160.50; 755 pounds $138; 788 pounds $144.50 value added; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 470 pounds $139; 557 pounds $140; 670 pounds $139; Steers (Small and Medium 1-2), 497 pounds $137.50; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 2 head 392 pounds $115; 435 pounds $107.50; 551 pounds $115; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 235 pounds $178 fancy; 282-290 pounds $160-$161; 300 pounds $150; 375-383 pounds $158-$168; 365 pounds $172; 437-440 pounds $150-$155; 455 pounds $163.50 fancy; 510-540 pounds $143.50-$153.50; 630 pounds $151 value added; 675 pounds $123; 715 pounds $127; 768 pounds $116.50; 835 pounds $ 117.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 540-546 pounds $130-$137.50; 943 pounds $87.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 180-195 pounds $205-$222 fancy; 200 pounds $195; 290-292 pounds $185-$195; 320 pounds $175; 305 pounds $195 fancy; 354-377 pounds $179.50; 445 pounds $173; 455-465 pounds $160-$165; 513-532 pounds $145-$155; 650-681 pounds $124-$135; 720-737 pounds $119-$123; 771 pounds $124; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 225 pounds $175-$177.50; 265 pounds $175; 507 pounds $138; 583 pounds $128; 970 pounds $97.50; Bulls (Small and Medium 1-2), 535 pounds $142.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1225-1545 pounds $79.50-$82 average; 1210-1625 $82.50-$86.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 860-1275 pounds $77.50-$84.50 average; 985-1615 pounds $86-$106 high; 1025-1895 pounds $71-$76 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 815-1290 pounds $58-$67.50 average; 940-1235 pounds $69-$79 high; 745-1050 pounds $53.50-$54 low; 835-885 pounds $44-$45 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1215-1880 pounds $104-$106.50 average; 1550-1885 pounds $114-$130 high; 1415-1605 pounds $98-$99 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 570-720 pounds $510-$750; 2-4 years old 615-1185 pounds $525-$945; less than 5 years old 1390 pounds $1060; less than 8 years old 790-810 pounds $535-$635; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 755-895 pounds $700-$875; 2-4 years old 715-1315 pounds $675-$1100; 2-4 years old 880-1060 pounds $875-$1075; 2-8 years old 815-945 pounds $710-$925; 2-8 years old 925-1305 pounds $800-$1160; 2-8 years old 1205 pounds $910; 5-8 years old 1225 pounds $985; less than 8 years old 800-1205 pounds $535-$885; less than 8 years old 1080 pounds $860; less than 8 years old 965-1275 pounds $625-$1035; less than 8 years old 1015-1315 pounds $560-$1035; Bred Cows (Small 1-2), less than 8 years old 695 pounds $560; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 700-810 pounds $585-$700; over 2 years old 715 pounds $585; 2-4 years old 865 pounds $825; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 980-1395 pounds $875-$1450; 2-8 years old 970-1420 pounds $875-$1250; less than 8 years old 940-1360 pounds $810-$1150; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old 1285 pounds $1410; less than 8 years old 1325 pounds $1175; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 700-910 pounds $875-$1100; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 930-975 pounds $885-$1075