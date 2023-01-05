Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 478; Last reported (12-19-22): 731
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 443 pounds $187; 463 pounds $200.50; 517 pounds $179; 556-573 pounds $184-$193; 631-646 pounds $160-$169; 672-680 pounds $154-$155; 661 pounds $170 value added; 714-725 pounds $160-$161; 757 pounds $165; 850-888 pounds $150-$154; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 582 pounds $164; 625 pounds $145; Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 558 pounds $141; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 250 pounds $116; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 300-343 pounds $155-$159; 367 pounds $159; 443 pounds $160; 458-497 pounds $146-$152.50; 505-525 pounds $155.50-$160; 565-576 pounds $141.50-$152.50; 612-643 pounds $137.50-$143.50; 600 pounds $160 value added; 663 pounds $130; 725 pounds $ 130; 707 pounds $155 value added; 753 pounds $143; 815 pounds $144; 855 pounds $139; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 515 pounds $141; 550-557 pounds $130-$133.50; 860 pounds $122; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 315-335 pounds $187.50-$196; 347 pounds $204 fancy; 457 pounds $179; 526 pounds $164; 578-587 pounds $144-$157; 640 pounds $141; 677 pounds $146.50; 746 pounds $125; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 380 pounds $172.50; 425 pounds $160.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1615 pounds $64 average; 1430-1850 pounds $76-$85.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1010-1430 pounds $67.50-$77.50 average; 1005-1560 pounds $78-$97 high; 1070-1285 pounds $59.50-$67 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 875-1110 pounds $60-$64.50 average; 930-1205 pounds $66-$72 high; 805-1040 pounds $50-$56 low; 755-925 pounds $40-$48 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1600-2025 pounds $92-$98 average; 1380-1915 pounds $105-$112 high; 1520 pounds $88 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1192 pounds $1035; 2-4 years old 1035 pounds $1000; 2-8 years old 1375 pounds $985; 5-8 years old 1135-1240 pounds $800-$1025; 5-8 years old 1135-1240 pounds $800-$1025; 5-8 years old 1355 pounds $1075; less than 8 years old 1295 pounds $885; less than 8 years old 1005-1145 pounds $700-$785; less than 8 years old 1160-1170 pounds $775-$925; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 965-1075 pounds $935-$1100; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 890-1080 pounds $760-$1100; 5-8 years old 1050 pounds $885; less than 5 years old 1220 pounds $975; less than 8 years old 1105-1155 pounds $725-$800; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1090-1410 pounds $1010-$1275; 5-8 years old 1545 pounds $1210.