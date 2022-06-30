Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1,174; Last week: 533
Feeder Cattle: (Medium and Large 1-2), 400-433 pounds $168-$175; 480-488 pounds $167-$177; 528-540 pounds $166-$167; 541 pounds $181.50 value added; 591 pounds $163; 648 pounds $169; 663 pounds $148; 705-720 pounds $132-$145; 745 pounds $149 value added; 810 pounds $140; 945 pounds $133; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 520 pounds $149; 562 pounds $134; 602 pounds $141; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 255-270 pounds $169-$170; 250 pounds $184 fancy; 301 pounds $156; 352-379 pounds $148-$155.50; 438-446 pounds $156-$165; 464 pounds $154; 455 pounds $167.50 fancy; 516-518 pounds $151.50-$157; 551-596 pounds $140-$150.50; 571 pounds $157; 643-649 pounds $140.50-$148; 671 pounds $139; 712-746 pounds $130-$133; 795 pounds $122; 800 pounds $115; 850 pounds $116; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 313 pounds $175; 381-385 pounds $169-$178; 446 pounds $170; 515 pounds $160; 588-599 pounds $144-$153; 661-671 pounds $126-$138.50; 710-742 pounds $120-$129; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 438 pounds $153; 479 pounds $148; 506 pounds $139; 565 pounds $138; 670 pounds $120.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1350-1665 pounds $89-$93 average; 1410-1600 pounds $94-$107 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 965-1375 pounds $85.50-$96 average; 1065-1615 pounds $96.50-$114.50 high; 1035-1345 pounds $78-$84 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 790-1155 pounds $60-$71.50 average; 740-1105 pounds $74-$89.50 high; 890-990 pounds $56-$59 low; Bulls (1-2), 1270-1730 pounds $108-$118 average; 1645-2270 pounds $120-$140 high; 1140-1470 pounds $98-$106 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 735-1142 pounds $675-$1110; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 940-1495 pounds $800-$1550; 2-4 years old 860-1420 pounds $750-$1325; 2-4 years old 970-1335 pounds $875-$1375; 2-8 years old 870 pounds $760; 2-8 years old 1070-1370 pounds $900-$1300; 2-8 years old 1185-1365 pounds $1125-$1300; 5-8 years old 900 pounds $750; less than 8 years old 915-1280 pounds $710-$1125; less than 8 years old 1055-1240 pounds $785-$1260; less than 8 years old 1120-1370 pounds $900-$1175; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-8 years old 815 pounds $610; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf, 2-4 years old 825-950 pounds $925-$1075; 2- years old 1000 pounds $875; 2-years old 1380 pounds $1150; 5-8 years old 1100-1810 pounds $885-$1950; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf, 5-8 years old 1255 pounds $1135; less than 8 years old 895-1040 pounds $850-$885; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 890 pounds $985; 2-8 years old 865 pounds $660; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), less than 8 years old 760 pounds $975; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1280-1665 pounds $1225-$1910.