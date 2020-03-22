Clouds will be on the increase with hit-and-miss showers possible Sunday morning. Rain chances will continue to become more abundant through the afternoon and evening, continuing into early Monday. A short-lived dry spell will follow through the pre-dawn hours Tuesday before more rain and storms return to the forecast as we close in on midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 57˚/Low 36˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Monday: High 61˚/Low 44˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Tuesday: High 65˚/Low 44˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 68˚/Low 53˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 75˚/Low 49˚ Scattered Storms
