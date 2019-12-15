Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain the weather story, along with hit-and-miss light rain chances Sunday. Light, northwesterly winds will suppress afternoon highs to the mid-40s. A ride on the weather roller coaster brings strong storm chances and highs around 60 on Monday, with much colder air dragging highs back to 40 come Tuesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 44˚/Low 34˚ Scattered Showers
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 37˚ Showers/StormsLikely
- Tuesday: High 39˚/Low 30˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 38˚/Low 19˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 46˚/Low 23˚ Mostly Sunny
