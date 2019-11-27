Sunny skies will be with us throughout Wednesday, however, we’ll also be dealing with very strong winds and falling temperatures. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be possible, and as a result, the entire area will be under a Wind Advisory through this evening. Thanksgiving brings partly sunny, colder conditions, before rain and storm chances ramp back up late Friday into Saturday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Wednesday: High 64˚/Low 36˚ Scattered AM Showers/Storms
- Thanksgiving: High 46˚/Low 33˚ Increasing Clouds
- Friday: High 52˚/Low 35˚ PM Showers Likely
- Saturday: High 63˚/Low 44˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Sunday: High 57˚/Low 44˚ Partly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.