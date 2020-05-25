"Hot and sultry" will be the weather headline throughout this Memorial Day. Sticking with the same scenario we’ve been experiencing, diurnal heating will bring scattered storm chances Monday afternoon. Expect much of the same through the remainder of the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 87/Low 68, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 84/Low 68, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 82/Low 65, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 85/Low 63, scattered storms
- Friday: High 79/Low 65, showers likely
