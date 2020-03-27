Hit-and-miss rain showers Friday morning will make way for cloudy, warm, breezy conditions as we finish the workweek. Saturday will begin similarly before shower and storm chances enter the fold in the afternoon. Chances will pick up Saturday afternoon into the night, with a few storms possibly becoming severe. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 82/Low 65, isolated morning showers
- Saturday: High 79/Low 66, afternoon showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 67/Low 55, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 66/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 61/Low 48, showers/storms likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.