A combination of sunshine and northerly winds will provide comfortable conditions Monday by mid-July standards. It’ll be tolerable in the humidity department, with highs locating in the mid-80s. Tuesday will be similar before intense heat arrives Wednesday. Rain chances will come through the last half of the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 85/Low 66, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 90/Low 68, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 96/Low 67, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 94/Low 74, scattered storms
- Friday: High 93/Low 72, scattered storms
