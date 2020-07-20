A hot, muggy Monday is in store, with triple-digit heat indices possible. Pop-up storm chances will be introduced during peak afternoon heating. An active pattern continues through Wednesday as a cold front moves east through the area. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 90/Low 74, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 93/Low 72, scattered storms
- Wenesday: High 92/Low 73, storms likely
- Thursday: High 88/Low 71, scattered storms
- Friday: High 92/Low 72, isolated storms
