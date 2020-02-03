Sunny skies early Monday will give way to increasing cloud cover. Strong, southerly winds howling between 20 and 30 mph will take highs to near-record values in the low 70s Monday afternoon. Widespread rain and storm chances take over Monday night and won’t lose their grip until late in the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 74/Low 49, increasing clouds
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 55, showers and storms likely
- Wednesday: High 50/Low 46, showers and storms likely
- Thursday: High 47/Low 42, scattered showers
- Friday: High 44/Low 31, isolated AM snow showers
